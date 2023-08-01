Mrs. Judy Edmondson Smith Campbell, of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on July 31, 2023. She was 78.
She was born on September 5, 1944 in Randolph County, Alabama to the late Perry and Mary Will Edmondson. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an avid animal lover, loved flower gardens, and traveling throughout her lifetime. She loved spending as much time as possible with her great-granddaughter. She was one
of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Campbell; her daughter, Samantha Smith Sims, and her siblings, Kathryn Edmondson Stapp, Jane Edmondson Brown, Wendell Edmondson, and Roger Edmondson.
Survivors include her son, James Donald Smith, Jr.; her grandchildren, Kendra Sims Knowles and Kristin Sims; her great-grandchild, Kylie Knowles; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, by all of whom she was dearly beloved.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. Following the visitation on Thursday, a graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at West Georgia Memorial Park (4194 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Carrollton, GA 30116). Interment will follow the graveside services.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
