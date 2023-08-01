Mrs. Judy Edmondson Smith Campbell, of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on July 31, 2023. She was 78.

She was born on September 5, 1944 in Randolph County, Alabama to the late Perry and Mary Will Edmondson. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an avid animal lover, loved flower gardens, and traveling throughout her lifetime. She loved spending as much time as possible with her great-granddaughter. She was one

Service information

Aug 3
Visitation
Thursday, August 3, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Rainwater Funeral Home
317 North Carroll Street
Bowdon, GA 30108
