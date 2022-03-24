Judy Driver

Judy Ann Driver,
68, of Carrollton,
passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
She was born on March 20, 1953, in Carrollton, the
daughter of the late Harvey Lee Skipper
and the late Reba
Louise Folds Skipper.
She attended Roopville and Central schools during her adolescent years and later received her Certified Nursing Assistant certificate.
She retired after
having served in the healthcare field for more than 35 years.
In addition to
her parents, she is preceded in death
by her husband,
Wayne S. Driver; brothers, Larry Joe Skipper, Junior
Skipper, and James Skipper.
She is survived by her children, Brian Vaughn, Christopher and Rose Vaughn, and Stacy and Jennifer Vaughn, all of Carrollton; sister, Brenda Webb of Franklin; brothers, Curtis and Jean Skipper and Alton Skipper,
both of Whitesburg;
and a host of grand-
children and great-
grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Bethany Christian Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be
sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
