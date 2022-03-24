Judy Driver

Judy Ann Driver,

68, of Carrollton,

passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

She was born on March 20, 1953, in Carrollton, the

daughter of the late Harvey Lee Skipper

and the late Reba

Louise Folds Skipper.

She attended Roopville and Central schools during her adolescent years and later received her Certified Nursing Assistant certificate.

She retired after

having served in the healthcare field for more than 35 years.

In addition to

her parents, she is preceded in death

by her husband,

Wayne S. Driver; brothers, Larry Joe Skipper, Junior

Skipper, and James Skipper.

She is survived by her children, Brian Vaughn, Christopher and Rose Vaughn, and Stacy and Jennifer Vaughn, all of Carrollton; sister, Brenda Webb of Franklin; brothers, Curtis and Jean Skipper and Alton Skipper,

both of Whitesburg;

and a host of grand-

children and great-

grandchildren.

Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Interment will follow in Bethany Christian Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.

Messages of condolences can be

sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Thursday, March 24, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 24
Funeral
Thursday, March 24, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Mar 24
Interment
Thursday, March 24, 2022
3:00PM
