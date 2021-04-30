Judith “Judy” Elaine Bonner, age 52, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Judy was born in Carroll County, Georgia on March 1, 1969, the daughter of Robert Franklin Bonner and Sue Carole Robinson Brand. She was a 1987 graduate of Carrollton High School. Judy had worked with Environmental Mental Health as a secretary and was a member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her father, Robert Bonner; mother, Sue Robinson Brand; her twin sister, Jenny McKenzie; nephew, Leon McKenzie; uncle and aunt, Jerry and Alice Robinson; cousins, Jason, Charlie and Clayton Robinson, Mike Robinson and his daughters, Rachel, Leslie and Kendall, Elaine Shipman, Carole (R.N.) Coffman and family, Rob and Kara Turner, Linda Bonner Aitken, Susan Jones and Rosemary Diffley.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Bonner, paternal grandparents, Robert James and Sara Nell Bonner, maternal grandparents, Grady and Lona Robinson, uncles, Dr. Louis Robinson and Donald Robinson; cousins, Joe Robinson and Meredith Barr and special friend, Paul Miller.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
A memorial service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Bryan officiating.
Inurnment will be in Stripling Chapel Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
