Judy Ann Thorne Petty Cantrell, age 60, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away from a brain aneurysm on Monday, April 3rd, 2023, at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1962 in Austell, Ga, the daughter of the late Mr. Perry Elwood Thorne and the late Mrs. Doris Williams Estes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her half-brother Dewey Elwood Thorne. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Petty (Cory) of Temple, Ga; step-son, Kenneth Flannagan (Christie) of Temple, Ga; half-sister, Linda Thorne Harmon (Lester) of Clayton, N.C.; half-brothers, Jeremy Williams (Gregory) of Los Angeles, California; Ricky Capes (Terri) of Villa Rica, Ga; and a host of nieces and nephews. At Judy's request, her body will be donated to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine-Georgia.

