Judy Ann Thorne Petty Cantrell, age 60, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away from a brain aneurysm on Monday, April 3rd, 2023, at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1962 in Austell, Ga, the daughter of the late Mr. Perry Elwood Thorne and the late Mrs. Doris Williams Estes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her half-brother Dewey Elwood Thorne. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Petty (Cory) of Temple, Ga; step-son, Kenneth Flannagan (Christie) of Temple, Ga; half-sister, Linda Thorne Harmon (Lester) of Clayton, N.C.; half-brothers, Jeremy Williams (Gregory) of Los Angeles, California; Ricky Capes (Terri) of Villa Rica, Ga; and a host of nieces and nephews. At Judy's request, her body will be donated to the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine-Georgia.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- VR man arrested for assault, trafficking; Carrollton man arrested for robbing a juvenile
- Deputy catches man attempting to steal catalytic converter
- Two Carrollton residents arrested for possession
- Villa Rica man arrested for possession during traffic stop
- Carrollton man arrested for kidnapping
- Dallas man fifth suspect charged in Sweet 16 killings
- Smith sworn in as Chief Magistrate Court
- Donald “Don-Don” Rogers, Jr
- Two sentenced to life for 2020 murder
- James Henry Holdbrooks
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.