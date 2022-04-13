Judy Ann Hart (Nana), 62, of Ranburne passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, April 1, 2022.
She was born April 5, 1959, in Bowdon, daughter of the late George Wesley and Della Mae Reed. Judy had a love and talent for cooking, gardening, and serving others. She loved to have everyone over, cooking for them, and making them feel at home. She loved life, she loved her family, her grandbabies, and loved to laugh and have fun. Judy was the owner of The Denim Corner in Bowdon and Carrollton. She also attended technical college and received her cosmetology degree. She was a Baptist by faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Wesley and Della Mae Reed; her sister, Kathryn Faye Lovorn; her brothers, Ronnie Reed, G.W. Potts (Geno).
Survivors include her children, Mitzi and Chris Swanger of Carrollton, Mickey Hydrick of Ranburne; grandchildren, Blake (Maddie) Rogers, Wesley Burks, Spencer Burks, Rhyan Swanger, Bella Swanger; great-grandchildren, Paislee Rogers; siblings, Betty Daniel, Jan (Mack) Crosson, Sherry (Phillip) Gibbs, JohnnyMack Reed, Larry Reed; and a wealth of nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Sardis Baptist Church at 4265 Hwy 100 S in Bowdon at 3 p.m. The Rev. Darnell Teal with being officiating. Interment will follow at Nances Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sardis Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Friday.
