Judith Smith

Mrs. Judith Ann Smith, 86, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Mrs. Smith was born in Albany, New York, on Nov. 27, 1934, the daughter of the late Richard A. Kraft and Ruth Cook Kraft.
Judy was a dedicated and talented housewife and mother who cared for her family, provided them with love and so many cherished memories.
In spite of her busy home life, Judy was also a member of and very involved in the Junior League of Albany, New York, and Clearwater, Florida, where she was a sustaining member serving in the early 1980s and finally a devoted member of the Carrollton Civic Women’s Club where she made lifelong friends and gave back so much to her community.
Judy and her late husband, retired Chief Magistrate Judge Richard G. Smith, who preceded her in death on May 4, 2021, had a long and loving marriage of 65 years. Judy and Richard met when they were both in high school in 1949 and then married in 1955. Judy and Richard were sincerely devoted to each other and are now forever together.
Survivors include her son, Donald S. Smith, and his wife, Cat Smith, of Gainesville, Georgia; daughter, Deborah Bernhardt, and her husband, Kevin K Bernhardt, of Villa Rica; her grandchildren, Jackson Henry Bernhardt, of Carrollton Georgia, Julia Suzanne Bernhardt, of Carrollton, Richard William Bernhardt, of Villa Rica, Darrell Richard Smith, of Cummings, Georgia, and C.J. Smith, of Vancouver, Washington.
Besides her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by her son, Douglas R. Smith, her sister, Lois K. Darrow, and her brother, Richard A. Kraft, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating. A reception will follow the service in Parrish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret’s Outreach, 606 Newnan Street, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
