Judith “Judy” Marie Burns Duncan, 85, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
She was born Nov. 27, 1936, in Coweta County, the daughter of the late Robert Milton Burns Sr. and the late Buvena Holder Burns.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 1:53 am
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her husband, Donald Davis Duncan; and three sons, Michael Scott Duncan, Mark Duncan and Christopher Duncan.
Mrs. Judy leaves behind to cherish her memory, sisters, Sylvia Huckeba and Carol Burns; brothers, David Burns, Bob Burns and Steve Burns; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Minister Tim Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family will receive at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
