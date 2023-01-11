Judith Elaine Newman Bagby, aged 85, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on January 10, 2023, in Newnan, Georgia. She was born on January 12, 1937, in the Welcome Community in Coweta County Georgia, the daughter of Sam Newman and Judith Camp Newman. She was a believer in God. She retired from Southwire after 47 years, and was employed by Complete Cash in Villa Rica, and worked until her dying day.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Woodson Bagby, and a son, Sammy Carroll.
Survivors include her children, Jeff Carroll of Carrollton and Johnny Carroll of Villa Rica, four grandchildren, Meghan Shoemaker, Jake Carroll (Brittany Walton), Cody Carroll, Ashley Carroll; four great-grandchildren, Andrew Acklin, Alissa Acklin, Carson Minnich, and Landon McLemore.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
