Judith Elaine Newman Bagby, aged 85, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on January 10, 2023, in Newnan, Georgia. She was born on January 12, 1937, in the Welcome Community in Coweta County Georgia, the daughter of Sam Newman and Judith Camp Newman. She was a believer in God. She retired from Southwire after 47 years, and was employed by Complete Cash in Villa Rica, and worked until her dying day.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Woodson Bagby, and a son, Sammy Carroll.

