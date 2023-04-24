Judith Dale Chambers

Judith Dale Chambers, age 74, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023. She was born January 18, 1949, the daughter of the late Marvin A. Chambers and Annie Myrl Kelly.

Dale was a faithful member of The Church at Pleasant Hill. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, big hugs, wonderful cooking, extraordinary pies and giving attitude.

Service information

Apr 27
Visitation
Thursday, April 27, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Apr 28
Funeral
Friday, April 28, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
