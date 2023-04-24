Judith Dale Chambers, age 74, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023. She was born January 18, 1949, the daughter of the late Marvin A. Chambers and Annie Myrl Kelly.
Dale was a faithful member of The Church at Pleasant Hill. She will be remembered for her sweet smile, big hugs, wonderful cooking, extraordinary pies and giving attitude.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Chambers, Marvin Chambers, Kenneth Chambers and Hugh Chambers, and sisters, Jeannene Arrington, Patricia Copeland and June Jones.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Shane Mulkey; twin brother, Johnny Donald Chambers; sisters, Marie Townsend, Sue Weber and Nell Weber.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Littleton, Pastor David Farris, Pastor Gary Jennings, and Pastor Jacob Day. Interment will follow in The Church at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Randy Chambers, Edward Chambers, Scott Chambers, Andy Chambers, Tim Copeland, Elwyn Kelley, Dennis Weber and James Weber.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Judith Chambers, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.