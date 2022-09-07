Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David Emerson reached a verdict on Tuesday afternoon regarding the case between Haralson County and Solid Solutions almost four weeks after the court hearing.
According to the court order, the court declares that the Haralson County zoning ordinance is void. The court orders that the individual commissioners are enjoined from any action to enforce this ordinance regarding the subject property.
“This court finds that the county has failed to comply with the first requirement of the test adopted by the Supreme Court in numerous cases on this issue which is: the document must be sufficiently identified ‘so that there is no uncertainty as to what was adopted,'” the court order states.
The plaintiff, Solid Solutions One, LLC, originally filed its action against Haralson County and its county commissions in their official capacities. The plaintiff later amended its complaint to include the commissioners in their individual capacities on March 9, 2022 for the purpose of waiving sovereign immunity.
Haralson County Commissioner Ronnie Ridley issued a statement on Wednesday morning.
The County received the Court’s decision on the landfill lawsuit late [Tuesday] evening," Ridley said. "We are disappointed that the court’s order favors Solid Solutions position instead of supporting the rights of the citizens of Haralson County. Our lawyers are currently reviewing the decision to compile the basis of an appeal of the court’s ruling. As soon as that review is completed, the county will take further action. I anticipate that we will aggressively pursue any and all options at our disposal to protect the legal rights of our citizens."
During the hearing, Haralson County Attorney Avery Jackson stated his first point that the complaint should be dismissed because of sovereign immunity. Sovereign immunity means the local government can only be sued under certain conditions for a certain amount. According to Jackson, something would have to be pointed out to waive it.
“The court observes that Lathrop v. Deal expressly ruled that the defense of Sovereign Immunity does not extend to actions for prospective relief filed against government officials in their individual capacity,” the court order states.
Solid Solution sought to have the court declare the Haralson County zoning ordinance invalid as well as relief for alleged denial of due process based on the claimed invalidity of the zoning ordinance, according to Emerson's court order.
Solid Solutions sought an order declaring that it can proceed forward with its development of the proposed landfill that it has various options to purchase, per the court order.
“The plaintiff sought an order to enjoin the defendants from the application of what it contends is an invalid zoning ordinance due to the lack of the existence of the exact map the county's sole commissioner attempted to incorporate by reference in 1998 and in 2004,” the court order states.
Solid Solutions alleged that Haralson County’s “denial of the plaintiff's application for rezoning based on an ordinance which violates the due process requirements of Georgia law is a legally invalid decision in violation of the due process requirements of the Georgia Constitution” because they were seeking a declaration that the county’s zoning ordinance is invalid, per the court order.
According to the court order, the county presented the two original volumes of what it contended are the county zoning maps. Those maps do not contain the title specified in the county zoning ordinance §50-28 that they are the "Official Zoning Map, Haralson County, Georgia." Rather, they are a series of maps prepared on unspecified dates using aerial photographs of the entire county. They do contain notations that are aerial maps of Haralson County, Bremen, Buchanan, etc, per the court order.
The court also denied Haralson County’s request for attorney's fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.