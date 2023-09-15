A Carroll County Court has granted Richard Sigman’s motion for both a Medical Evaluation and a Psychological Evaluation. Carroll County Superior Court Judge Dustin Hightower is presiding over the case and signed off on the order granting the motion.
According to the court documents, Sigman will be transported to 5669 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road in Atlanta, Georgia, to receive a medical evaluation from Barry McCasland, MD. The evaluation will take place on Sept. 20, 2023 with a visit to American Health Imaging of Sandy Springs on Barfield Road.
According to the order signed by Hightower, “All costs associated with such transportation and evaluations be directed to Defendant and Weinstein & Black, LLC.”
The psychological examination will be completed by Matthew W. Norman, MD who will visit Sigman on Sept. 29, 2023 to conduct psychological testing on him. Again, all costs will be directed to Sigman and Weinstein & Black, LLC.
Sigman is currently awaiting trial for the murder of Anna Jones who was a recent graduate of Mount Zion High School at the time. Besides the malice murder charge, Sigman was additionally charged with three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime for his alleged involvement.
Sigman is also involved in a civil suit that was filed on Aug. 10 with the co-defendants being the Leopoldo’s Pizza Napoletana, Inc. and the owner Federico Gimenez. The plaintiff in the civil case is the mother of Jones, Jessica Maxwell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.