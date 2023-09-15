A Carroll County Court has granted Richard Sigman’s motion for both a Medical Evaluation and a Psychological Evaluation. Carroll County Superior Court Judge Dustin Hightower is presiding over the case and signed off on the order granting the motion.

According to the court documents, Sigman will be transported to 5669 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road in Atlanta, Georgia, to receive a medical evaluation from Barry McCasland, MD. The evaluation will take place on Sept. 20, 2023 with a visit to American Health Imaging of Sandy Springs on Barfield Road.