As had been expected, Dr. Brent Harris’ plea arrangement with the Coweta Judicial District Attorney’s office was approved on Wednesday.
Harris pleaded guilty on to violating disclosure of Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) information by negligently disclosing PDMP information pertaining to Amy Hicks. The plea deal left Harris with just 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine, court costs, and no community service.
Harris will be able to keep his medical license.
Gary Bunch worked as the attorney for Harris. Judge John Simpson presided over the plea hearing and approved the agreement.
During a conversation between Harris and Amy Hicks regarding the firing of Amy Hicks from Harris’s clinic, Harris had mentioned certain medical records that Amy Hicks knew Harris should not have had access to the information he talked about.
Amy Hicks contacted Tanner Medical Center and confirmed that Harris had accessed the record on March 26, 2021. After receiving confirmation from Tanner Medical Center that Harris had accessed the records, Hicks went to law enforcement with the information in order to begin an investigation.
According to a release issued by Coweta Judicial District Attorney Herb Cranford, investigators also discovered that Harris accessed records on April 3, 2021, related to Brett and Amy Hicks records in the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program database. The database consists of records of citizens who are legally prescribed controlled substances. The database purpose is to allow both doctors and pharmacists to access any prescription record across the state in order to prevent prescription abuse.
Cranford’s release also states that between 4:15 a.m. and 4:37 a.m. on April 3, 2021, Harris ran four searches, one for records related to Amy Hicks and three related to Brett Hicks. Harris was able to find information on prescriptions despite not actively treating either victim at the time of the searches.
Over the following weeks Amy Hicks and Harris continued discussing issues that had led up to this point and on April 8, 2021, Harris admitted to discussing the medical disclosures of Amy and Brett Hicks daughter with another doctor. On April 14, 2021, Harris began seeking guidance from the Georgia Secretary of State Office in implementing a new drug testing policy and attempted to force Amy Hicks to submit a drug test. She refused to take the drug test and when she refused Harris drafted a complaint to the Nursing Board, claiming in part that he believed Amy Hicks was abusing prescription drugs. The complaint was wholly dismissed by the Nursing Board following a review of the facts.
Harris was arrested on July 22, 2021 for accessing the records of the Hicks family and seemingly attempting to weaponize the PDMP information against Amy Hicks. Harris was indicted on August 19, 2022. Cranford said in his statement that his office presented this case to the Grand Jury because they believed that the indicted charges could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
“As happens in all cases following the defendant’s indictment, the DA’s office spoke with defense counsel regarding a potential resolution to the case short of trial,” Cranford said. “In deciding to resolve any case via negotiated plea, the DA’s office consider many factors, including but not limited to: the nature of the crime, the strength of the evidence, the likelihood of success at trial, the number of victims, the scope of the offender, the willingness of the defendant to take responsibility for some of his actions, the likelihood that he may reoffend, and the relative impact of a felony conviction on the defendant.”
After consulting with the victims on multiple occasions, the DA’s office decided to offer Harris a plea to a misdemeanor for illegally accessing the PDMP information concerning Amy Hicks.
“Allowing a defendant with no criminal history to plead to reduced charges is not uncommon, especially when the impact of a felony conviction may carry with it disproportionate effect, such as the loss of a medical license,” Cranford said.
The Hicks family was completely opposed to the proposed resolution and requested that Simpson reject the plea agreement. The DA’s office invited the family to come speak at the hearing.
The Hicks family said they felt that they were not properly consulted about the plea negotiations, however the DA’s Office claims that they did in fact discuss a possible misdemeanor treatment before the indictment of Harris on August 15, 2022 during a meeting that lasted four hours.
Both Amy and Brett Hicks gave their own victim impact statement regarding the information they said was obtained without proper authorization. The family talked about the emotional, physical, and mental toll the situation has had on their family. Both Amy and Brett Hicks spent time talking about the effect of an anonymous complaint that was filed regarding the nursing license of Amy Hicks.
Harris made a statement prior to the final decision from Simpson.
“I just want to say to the Hicks family, when everything started there was never any intent to hurt anybody,” Harris said. “For all the harm that I caused that my actions have caused I am truly sorry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.