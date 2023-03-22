As had been expected, Dr. Brent Harris’ plea arrangement with the Coweta Judicial District Attorney’s office was approved on Wednesday.

Harris pleaded guilty on to violating disclosure of Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) information by negligently disclosing PDMP information pertaining to Amy Hicks. The plea deal left Harris with just 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine, court costs, and no community service.

