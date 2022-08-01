Jud David Rowell, 52, of Atlanta passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Jud was born on July 16, 1970, in Villa Rica. He was the son of Carol Ooten Rowell and the late David Edward Rowell from Bremen.
Jud was a graduate of Bremen High School in 1988 and had a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Phoenix. Jud owned and operated his own company, InspectIT, which specialized in residential home inspections.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his brothers, Gid (Kim) Rowell and Eli (Ann Newman) Rowell, all of Carrollton.
Jud was a beloved brother, son, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. He was an outstanding football player and had a special connection with his friends from Bremen High School. Jud also loved the University of Georgia Football Team. Jud’s proudest moment was when UGA won the National Championship last year.
Jud had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.
The family will receive friends at the Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, from 4-7:30 p.m. No services are scheduled. In accordance with the wishes of family, he will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bremen Educational Foundation. Donations can be sent to the following address: Bremen Educational Foundation, In Memory of Jud Rowell, 501 Pacific Avenue, Bremen, GA 30110.
