Juanita Stephenson, 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Jan. 6, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, Georgia.

In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and a private Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.

To send condolences to the family or share a memory with the family please visit his obituary at www.jcollinsfunealhome.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.

