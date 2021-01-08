Juanita Stephenson, 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Jan. 6, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, Georgia.
In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and a private Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.
To send condolences to the family or share a memory with the family please visit his obituary at www.jcollinsfunealhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.
