Juanita Lee Robinson, 48 of Dallas, Georgia, died on Sept. 3, 2020.
The family will receive friends at the J. Collins Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at Freedom Mission Church on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Melrose Hills.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.