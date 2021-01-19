Juan Manuel Rocha, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Mass was conducted on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. from St. John’s Vianney Catholic Church. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
