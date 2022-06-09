More than 1,000 students were named to President's List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Spring 2022.
Elise Patrick of Bowdon (30108)
Richard Taylor of Bremen (30110)
Joshua Dollahite of Bremen (30110)
Christopher Smith of Bremen (30110)
Megan Bagley of Buchanan (30113)
Reagan Peek of Cedartown (30125)
Natalie Fincher of Cedartown (30125)
Jonathan Crowe of Rockmart (30153)
Sarah Frasier of Rockmart (30153)
Parker Crawford of Rockmart (30153)
Victoria Barkley of Tallapoosa (30176)
Kayley Robinson of Temple (30179)
Madison Lemon of Waco (30182)
Libby Robinson of Waco (30182)
To be named to the President's List, students must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 hours of GPA course credit.
About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.
