Four members of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) at two Carroll County high schools and Lt. Col. Mike Washington, senior aerospace science instructor at Central High, spoke to members of the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton Golden K on Wednesday morning.
According to Col. Washington, the JROTC program stresses military discipline with a curriculum that emphasizes study of military science and history. He said that cadets typically wear uniforms once or twice per week.
"We are a leadership organization, not commissioning," Col. Washington emphasized.
He explained that JROTC is a partnership with local school systems. In addition to the units at all five county high schools, Carrollton High School also has an Air Force JROTC unit.
Cadets participate in drill exercises, physical training team, trips to military installations, leadership programs, a military ball and competitions.
Col. Washington said that being a JROTC cadet incurs no obligation to join the active military. Upon completion of three years of Air Force JROTOC, cadets may, at the discretion of their instructor, enlist in the US Air Force at the rank of Airman First Class (E-3).
"We are a service organization that develops citizens of character," Col. Washington said of the program that currently includes approximately 140 cadets at the five county high schools, 50 percent of whom are girls.
"Last year, the cadets collectively performed 1,700 hours of community service work," Col. Washington noted.
In addition to working at such projects as the Empty Bowls fundraiser sponsored by the Carroll County Soup Kitchen, the unit marched in the annual MLK Day Parade, as well as several Christmas parades in the area.
For those cadets who decide to pursue the military as a career following high school graduation, Col. Washington said that an Enlistee Ceremony is held each year at which family members, friends and military recruiters attend. This year's ceremony is scheduled for April 17, 7 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center.
Nationally, there are 900 JROTC units that include 120,000 cadets and 1,800 instructors.
