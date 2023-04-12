Air Force JROTC students speak to Carrollton Golden K

Four cadets representing Air Force JROTC units at Central and Villa Rica High Schools joined Lt. Col. Mike Washington, senior aerospace science instructor at Central High, in speaking to members of the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton Golden K Club at their weekly meeting Wednesday. Pictured left to right are Col. Washington, Nathan Armstrong (Central), Taylor Tyson (Villa Rica), Antony Raymond (Villa Rica) and Ty Martin (Central).

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Four members of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) at two Carroll County high schools and Lt. Col. Mike Washington, senior aerospace science instructor at Central High, spoke to members of the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton Golden K on Wednesday morning.

According to Col. Washington, the JROTC program stresses military discipline with a curriculum that emphasizes study of military science and history. He said that cadets typically wear uniforms once or twice per week.

Trending Videos