Joycleen Long, 76,

of Carrollton, died

on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church-Clem, 2930 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will be at church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 3-7 p.m.

MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home; 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Joycleen Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

