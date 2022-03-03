Joycleen Long, 76,
of Carrollton, died
on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church-Clem, 2930 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will be at church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 3-7 p.m.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THIS EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home; 770-836-0044.
