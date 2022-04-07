Joyce Marie Williams, 81, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 17, 1940. She is the daughter of the late Edgar B. Pruitt and the late Pearl Mildred Long.
Ms. Williams led a very active life. She enjoyed riding bikes and exercising. She loved to go shopping and vacation at the beach.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Martin Donald Waldrip; brother, Billy Pruitt and Donald Pruitt; and sister, Juanita Pruitt.
She is survived by her partner, James Newborne; daughters, Kathy Eileen Myers of Temple, Donna and Tim Bishop of Alabama, and Penny and Leck Cash of McDonough; sister, Brenda Cypress of Jonesboro; brother, Bobby Pruitt of Dallas; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
The funeral will be on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will follow at College Park Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.