Joyce Smith

Joyce Smith, 81, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on September 13, 2022.

Joyce was born on June 26, 1941 in Ranburne, Alabama to the late Grady and Willie Mae Smith. She was worked at Lamar Manufacturing where she held many positions. She worked in Accounts Receivable, was a Plant Manager, and retired as Executive Assistant to the company president. Joyce was also a devoted member of Union Hill Baptist Church.

