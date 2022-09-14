Joyce Smith, 81, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on September 13, 2022.
Joyce was born on June 26, 1941 in Ranburne, Alabama to the late Grady and Willie Mae Smith. She was worked at Lamar Manufacturing where she held many positions. She worked in Accounts Receivable, was a Plant Manager, and retired as Executive Assistant to the company president. Joyce was also a devoted member of Union Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Samantha Smith Sims.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, JD and Brenda Smith of Ranburne, Alabama; her sister-in-law, Judy Campbell of Carrollton, Georgia; her nephew, Donald Smith of Snellville, Georgia; her great-nieces, Kristen Sims of Bowdon, Georgia and Kendra Knowles and her husband, Keith Knowles, of Villa Rica, Georgia; her great-great niece, Kylie Knowles of Villa Rica, Georgia; a special cousin, Nan Phelps; and many other cousins and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EST at Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Galloway and Bro. Lee Hollis will officiate. Pallbearers will be Keith Knowles, Donald Smith, Dustin Meadows, Ryan Meadows, Kraig Knowles, and Mike Knowles. Interment will follow in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Prior to the services on Thursday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. till the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may make contributions in Joyce’s memory to Union Hill Baptist Church (c/o Union Hill Baptist Church Clerk, 493 Co. Rd. 45, Ranburne, AL 36273).
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.