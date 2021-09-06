Mrs. Joyce Maxine Smith, age 84, of Bowdon, Georgia passed away Friday, September 3, 2021.
Mrs. Smith was born in Carroll County, Georgia on January 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Claude Reid and Eula Phillips Reid. She was retired from Food Lion and Carrollton City School System. She enjoyed attending the Carrollton Senior Center and was a member of Carrollton Church of Christ.
Survivors include her sons, Greg and Jeanette Smith of Milton Florida, Tracy and Kim Smith of Bowdon, Randall Smith and Greg Fleenor of Atlanta; grandchildren, Angelica Rapson, Savannah Smith, Clark Smith, Will (Amanda) Smith, Star Rapson, Joplin Rapson, Evie Smith and Owen Smith; sister, Diane West of Rome along with several nieces, nephews and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman D. Smith, brother, John (Dink) Reid; father- in-law and mother-in-law, Grady and Irene Smith; nephew, Ashley West and brother-in-law, John West.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shirley Carnes and family for all you have done for Joyce these last few months.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
