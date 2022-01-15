Joyce Kiser

Joyce Elaine Lassetter Kiser, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2021.
She was born on July 31, 1938, to Flora Patterson and Millard Lassetter in Hulett, Georgia.
Following graduation from Villa Rica High School in 1956, she married Charles Kiser and moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where she became a medical secretary. She continued to help others through her work in the school system and ultimately as a business owner.
A timeless beauty, Joyce was a remarkable lady who instilled her quiet strength in her family. She devoted her life to her children and grandchildren — nothing made her happier than spending time with them. Though she worked tirelessly she was always there for their special moments.
She passed on her unwavering patriotism, integrity and love of family to those around her. An avid learner, Joyce was an accomplished artist who also enjoyed reading, music, and traveling.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Flora and Millard Lassetter, and her brothers, James and Alvin Lassetter.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Kiser Camlibel, of Powder Springs, Georgia, Michelle D’Avanzo of Marietta, Georgia, and Sharon Smallwood of Snellville, Georgia, her brothers, Bob, Steve, and David Lassetter, her sister, Lynn Teel, as well as her grandchildren, Jaclyn Benton, Sydney and Samantha Smallwood, and her great-grandchildren, Dominic and Olivia Benton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, so that a cure can be found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.