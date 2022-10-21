Joyce June Dalton

Joyce June Dalton, 89, of Carrollton, beloved mother, grandmother, devoted wife and prolific creator of artworks throughout her life, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Joyce will be sorely missed by her family, friends and by the Christian community of Carrollton. She was a devoted follower of Christ, on a lifelong journey to a spiritual connection with the Lord.

Service information

Oct 25
Visitation
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Oct 25
Funeral
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
