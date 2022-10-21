Joyce June Dalton, 89, of Carrollton, beloved mother, grandmother, devoted wife and prolific creator of artworks throughout her life, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Joyce will be sorely missed by her family, friends and by the Christian community of Carrollton. She was a devoted follower of Christ, on a lifelong journey to a spiritual connection with the Lord.
Joyce was born in 1933 in Trois Rivières, Canada, to her mother, Adele of Canada and Samuel of Zahle, Lebanon.
As a young girl, Joyce moved with her parents and her brother, Douglas, to the United States, where they settled in Syracuse, New York. In 1952, Joyce married Naseeb Koury also of Syracuse, where they raised six children together.
Joyce was a devoted mother who enjoyed cooking traditional Lebanese dishes, painting and writing poetry.
Besides her children, her greatest passion was creating works of art in many forms and mediums. She filled her home with oil paintings, watercolors, pen-and-ink drawings, mosaics and quilts.
In her paintings and drawings, Joyce sought to capture the deeper essence of each of her subjects, which included portraits of people, still life, landscapes, animals and orchids.
She loved nature and often would collect bits of driftwood or seashells or broken glass, using them to create three dimensional works of art. One summer at Joyce’s direction the family brought home a heavy driftwood tree trunk, somehow fitting it and six children in the back of their Volkswagon bus. It became a fixture that children could play on, and it followed the family for years.
Joyce worked during the 1970s and 1980s as a secretary at the Hutchings Psychiatric Center adjacent to the SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
In April 1977 Joyce married Robert “Barry” Dalton, originally of Nuneaton, England. They moved to California shortly after, settling first in Thousand Oaks and later to Redlands, where Joyce displayed her artwork at the weekly Sunday art shows.
Joyce and Barry later moved to Mariposa, California. During their years there, Joyce owned and operated a country store in Bear Valley and became known for her famous homemade chili.
The couple moved to Carrollton, Georgia, in 1994 where they have lived ever since. While in Georgia, her passion for art and creativity flourished. She spent many days painting and drawing, often donating her time to teach art classes to young children in homeschooling.
She also deepened her devotion to Christ, and continued her spiritual journey in prayer and contemplation.
One of her most beloved works of art is her lifelike pastel of Michael the Archangel, beloved not only for its beauty and depth, but because of the miracle she said created it—that the Lord was directing her hand independently as it moved about the canvas. The inspired painting hung beside her bed ever since as a comfort and connection to the Lord.
We know that connection is now complete.
Joyce passed peacefully on Sunday, surrounded by her husband and children.
She is survived by her six children, Lisa Hammock (Jim) of Santa Barbara, Calif., Renee Koury (Roger) of San Francisco, Calif., Diane Koury (Mike) of Long Beach, Calif., Susan Donabedian (Ron) of Benicia, Calif., Steven Koury (Kimberly) of Hillsborough, Calif., Nancy Koury (Kevin) of Old Greenwich, CT; seven grandchildren, Shayna, Joshua, Alex, Mason, Hannah, Joey and Zachary; and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her infant son, Michael, her parents, Adele and Sam; her former husband, Naseeb; and her brother, Douglas.
We love you Mom, Nana, dear friend, Joyce, “Honey.”
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation time with Pastor Luke Pollock officiating. A mercy meal will be held in the Funeral Home Care Center following the funeral service.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Joyce Dalton, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.