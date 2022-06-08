Joyce Carnes

Joyce Scooter Carnes, 85, of Whitesburg, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022.
She was born on June 14, 1936, in Newnan, the daughter of the late T. Lynn Sewell and the late Nona Goodroe Sewell.
Joyce worked for Walmart for a number of years as a sales associate and was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joe E. Carnes; her daughter, Karen Sanders; and her sister, Nancy Jo Gann.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Word of Franklin, and Cassie and Darrin Baker of Whitesburg; grandchildren, Tara and Amy Sanders, Ben Sanders, James Jordan and Levi Baker; and great-grandchildren, Kaleb Jordan and Kolby Jordan.
The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Mr. Clint Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Newnan. Those serving as pallbearers will be Chris North, Jojo Godwin, Wes Carnes, Billy Carnes, Josh Godwin and Brian Cook.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.