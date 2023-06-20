Mrs. Joyce Ann Wilson Parker, 81, of Villa Rica passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Pine Knoll Nursing Home in Carrollton.
Joyce was born July 6, 1941 in Morganton, Ga, daughter of the late Horace Wilson and the late Jessie Chastain Wilson. She worked in the lunch room at Villa Rica High School for a number of years. Joyce enjoyed being outdoors and in her younger years, spent her free time working on ceramics. She was Baptist by faith and attended Gospel Time Baptist Church in Temple.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ray Parker, SR who passed away May 10, 2014.
She is survived by her daughter, Clarissa Parker of Villa Rica; sons, Nathan Parker of Villa Rica and Ray Parker Jr. of Morganton; son and son-in-law, Charles and Ron Brunk-Parker of Atlanta; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jean Herman of Hickory, NC, Pat Wilson of Morganton, Judy Collins of Elijay, and Debra Baldwin of Morganton; two brothers, Jerry Wilson of Blue Ridge and Bill Wilson of Morganton.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from 6:00 PM — 8:00 PM at J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica.
Funeral Service will be conducted Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM from the Chapel at J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. David Post, Rev. Matthew Cook, and Rev. Jessica Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Melrose Hills Memorial Park.
The following gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers; Cody Hall, John Dowdy, Jody Wilson, Justin Baldwin, Ricky Wilson, Mickey Wilson, and Tony Wilson.
