Joyce Ann Wilson Parker

Mrs. Joyce Ann Wilson Parker, 81, of Villa Rica passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Pine Knoll Nursing Home in Carrollton.

Joyce was born July 6, 1941 in Morganton, Ga, daughter of the late Horace Wilson and the late Jessie Chastain Wilson. She worked in the lunch room at Villa Rica High School for a number of years. Joyce enjoyed being outdoors and in her younger years, spent her free time working on ceramics. She was Baptist by faith and attended Gospel Time Baptist Church in Temple.

