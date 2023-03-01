He looked like someone’s amiable grandpa. He meandered slowly at a slight distance to my right, wearing dress slacks that matched his dark gray fedora which cradled in his left hand. We were both masked. Covid still lurked, coming like a thief in the night. He had thinning, short salt-and-pepper hair. I opened the stately oak door to our sanctuary. He nodded - a traditional Southern gesture of thanks, I thought - and walked on through.

It was 2:00 pm sharp. I had still not warmed up from the biting late-January wind. And, truth told, I was as nervous as my Great Aunt Vanetta, who it was often said, suffered from the vapours.

