He looked like someone’s amiable grandpa. He meandered slowly at a slight distance to my right, wearing dress slacks that matched his dark gray fedora which cradled in his left hand. We were both masked. Covid still lurked, coming like a thief in the night. He had thinning, short salt-and-pepper hair. I opened the stately oak door to our sanctuary. He nodded - a traditional Southern gesture of thanks, I thought - and walked on through.
It was 2:00 pm sharp. I had still not warmed up from the biting late-January wind. And, truth told, I was as nervous as my Great Aunt Vanetta, who it was often said, suffered from the vapours.
About halfway into the sanctuary, when we hung a sharp right by the baptismal font and rear pews, Dennis Mims grabbed me by the arm, and kindly asked:
“Did you have the council write down questions for me? I have hearing aids and it’s difficult to hear some folks when they’re wearing a mask.”
“Yes sir,” and smiled, though he couldn’t see it behind my mask.
“Having our most important questions written down on paper would really help our conversation and exchange of pertinent information.”
I agreed and nodded, Southern-like and all.
You see, Dennis Mims is a pastor. And, well, Grace Lutheran was looking for a person of the cloth on an interim basis.
What followed was a beautiful exchange of beliefs and ideas between thirteen folks. Salt-of-the-earth people. The kind to whom you’d loan out your Craftsman push mower or your Kitchen Aid mixer, without a scintilla of hesitation or subsequent qualms. What blossomed from that encounter two years ago was the beginning of a friendship between a 70-year-old African American grandfather from Los Angeles and a 46-year-old white guy reared in the tiny country town of Trion.
Now, I ain’t nobody special. Just raised out in the sticks. I carried the smudgings of mud pies on my face and wild onions on my breath when I was a kid. I raced my Hot Wheels under high voltage power lines. I turned out okay, mind you, though I sometimes wonder why people want to hang out with me.
“You remember that first email you sent me before that meeting?” he asked me between bites of chicken alfredo in the fellowship hall last Sunday. He continued:
“My very first thought was from an old hundred-year-old hymn - ‘How did you feel when you come out of the wilderness...leaning on the Lord?’ During our time in the sanctuary two years ago, that is exactly how I felt,” he looked at me, grabbed my hand, and shook it, and continued, “I was stepping out, and leaning on the Lord’s promise that we are never alone.”
In short, he was in a mighty predicament. We were a rudderless ship without its captain. And, of course, I was in a mighty predicament, too, having just been elected council president. It was a perfect match just like hot cornpone and a
glass of cold buttermilk - the best one this side of the pearly gates and Hallelujah Square.
We’re a traditional lot of folks at Grace. For the most part, white-haired folks dot our pews on any given Sunday. We’re liturgical. Stand and sit. Repeat. If you were a visitor, you’d swear our Sunday-morning workout would’ve put Richard Simmons and Jane Fonda to shame, without the short britches and spandex, of course.
We Lutherans are creatures of routine, and we’re as happy as a bunch of speckled pups in so being. With that said, you can imagine our initial shock, on morning, when Pastor Mims went off-script, raised his hands, and shouted:
“Joy! Joy! Joy!”
Creatures of routine and all don’t rightly know how to handle such a spontaneous outburst. At least at first. Heck, the only shouting I had recalled by our group was when we thought a keg of Yuengling went bone dry during our Fall Oktoberfest, only to discover the tap had gone bad.
We warmed up to it something fierce with each subsequent Sunday:
Did your kids tell you that they love you this week?
“Joy! Joy! Joy!”
Offer someone a smile and a kind word from across the produce at Piggly Wiggly?
“Joy! Joy! Joy!”
Refrain from using those swear words you learned from a cassette tape of a Richard Pryor stand-up when someone cut you off in front of Billy Bob’s on Highway 27?
“Joy! Joy! Joy!”
Our collective joy grew during Dennis Mims’ two years here. So, too, did our personal friendship. If you were to take a notion to look at the two of us, we’d make the perfect odd couple. His Oscar to my Felix.
Late evening texts and emails about church business and the like turned into discussions about faith and family. Nods and handshakes after a Sunday worship service turned into neck hugs. A cup of coffee in the fellowship hall here and there resulted in us knockin’ about Carrollton for routine sit-down lunches at Heaven in Your Home over a plate of fried catfish and potato salad with discussions of, well, just life.
In short, Dennis Mims was - and is - joy personified.
Don’t believe me? Ask Mrs. Marilyn: “He always made his rounds to see everybody, that’s for sure. Hospitals, nursing homes, and memorial services - he was there.”
Interim in title only - pastor or friend. In my case, both, especially at a time in my life when I desperately needed both.
Oh, and about that chicken alfredo. You know, that Pastor Mims was eating when he recalled “stepping out” last Sunday? Well, it seems he is about to step out into retirement. Home to Hampton and his beautiful Doris. Time with his grandchildren. More stuff to do in the yard and some general piddling and wood working.
A wine holder made of a finely whittled and polished piece of oak rests on my kitchen
mantle. Made with joy. And love. It’s a Dennis Mims’ original.
“I don’t know where the Lord’ll lead me, but I’m just a call or text away, my friend,” he told me last Sunday, adding, “Always remember - I love you and you love me. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
And if that won’t light your fire, my friends, then your wood is wet. I mean, after all, it is my friend Dennis Mims that we’re talking about.
Godspeed in your retirement, my friend. I’m much obliged for you befriending and mentoring this ol’ Lutheran country boy.
And for that, I’ll raise my hands and shout, “Joy! Joy! Joy!”
