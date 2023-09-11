Joy Sue Wade Wilson, age 83 of Bremen, passed away at her home on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. She was born March 19, 1940 in Tallapoosa, Georgia, daughter of the late Grady and Judson Bagwell Wade. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Janice McElroy and Delores Crane; and brothers Lowell Wade, Wallace Wade and Ronnie Wade.
Survivors include her husband, Robert “Buck” Wilson, Sr.; son, Robbie and Kim Wilson of Bremen; brother, Kenneth Wade of Austell, Georgia; and grandchildren Skylar Wilson of Auburn and Haylee Wilson of Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.