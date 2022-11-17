Yep. It’s that time of the year. No, we are not yet spinning a bar or two “Joy the World” or “Fa-la-la” and the like. I’m talking the November holiday before the December holiday. I’m talking the cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, and turkey (hold the canned cranberry sauce, please) holiday. My Dad once told me that I should have my “southern card” revoked and petition the high courts to swap my surname to “O’Neil,” the Yankee family down the street.
You know - a silk purse from a sow’s ear and all.
I am a liturgical Lutheran. Our worship services are steeped in over 500 years of tradition. Stand. Sing. Kneel. Pray. Recite. Repeat. So, you can imagine the initial responses of many of us when our pastor, Dennis Mims, spontaneously detoured from the liturgy one Sunday morn, raising his hands to St. Peter and the pearly gates, and proclaimed:
“I have this joy that the world didn’t give me. It is a joy that the world cannot take from me. Joy! Joy! Joy!”
Shout-your-hair-down, foot-washing Baptists we are not, Dennis Mims proclaimed in no uncertain terms that he was filled with joy.
Amen.
Suffice it to say, after some initial hand-wringing, side-eyeing, and taking to snorting smelling salts after swigging some communion wine (okay, I’m stretching it a bit with that last one), this impromptu praise of thanksgiving goes nicely with our Sunday morning worship liturgy, just like homemade cathead biscuits goes with sausage gravy.
And I ain’t just feeding you an empty, greasy iron skillet either.
Not only do I find myself issuing this decree from the end seat of my regular Sunday pew nestled beneath our stained-glass windows, but also, say, working out in the yard, driving down Highway 5, or simply - quite simply - piddling around only to recall a long-ago memory traipsing through my mind. Kind of like the last call at The Triple-H, your local honky tonk.
You know, it happens when you least expect it.
Measuring, cutting, and laying out landscape fabric around your Japanese maples and dwarf crepe myrtles before the wind gets a hold of it and you get the mulch down?
“Joy! Joy! Joy!”
What about navigating the Roopville roundabout on an early Monday school morning without weaving an intricate masterpiece of hyphenated swear words?
“Joy! Joy! Joy!”
Getting upset at your daughter for staying up way past curfew once, only to remember that time 30-years prior when you lied to your parents when you wrecked your Z-28 in Ft. Payne because you were trying to impress a girl and God doesn’t abide liars?
“Joy! Joy” - well, you get the jest - er, or rather, gist - of it.
And, it’s that gist that brings me here, at this precise moment and time within this article. Thanksgiving, in all of its baked, fried, or smoked-turkey goodness, is a time of reflection for us all. Some folks do 30 days of thankfulness, and rightly so. A bit cliche maybe to some, but pure and genuine to those who take part. While I could undoubtedly be baptized - full-immersion or sprinkled - into that aforementioned group, I’ll leave you with just a smattering of mine as turkey day approaches us next week.
I’ll call it, as if you didn’t pick up the hint, my “Joy! Joy! Joy! (in all seriousness) List.” An abbreviated one. Not enough space here to go all out. So, here goes:
I have this joy concerning the little things in life that the good Lord, like a welcoming spring rain, has sprinkled throughout my almost-half century of life, such as growing up in the small community of Mountain View, where angels and saints - both among us and crossed over - left their doors unlocked at night, unfazed by any supposed h’aints, spooks, and general ne'er-do-wells. Where during the day, you could knock on your neighbors’ door, only to be greeted with a smile and a question asking you to grab a dinner plate and sit a spell, simultaneously filling your soul and belly.
Indeed.
I have this joy of watching my two girls grow up before my eyes, from changing diapers covered with eyelet lace bloomers and smocked dresses to making the grades in high school and college, literally blooming into strong, independent-minded women who are carving out their own niche in life, forcing a patriarchal-dominated society to eat their dust. Their great-grandmothers were forbidden at one time to hold a bank account. Eleanor, Angela, RBG, and the Biddle sisters. Keep persisting!
I have this joy of writing this story, a fortuitous blessing, because an editor who saw something in me took a chance, and a former teacher-turned-state court judge whose love and action - both in writing and, I might add, in life - always inspires. Writing, by the way, can be cathartic in many ways, serving the memories of my soul one week at a time, unleashing a flood of both joy and fear, with the fear akin to that recurring dream we all have of showing up naked at work - and being the only one that notices - to waking up in hysterics, while blindly foraging in the dark for the nearest grocery sack in which to breathe.
Joy indeed!
I have this joy for life’s everyday pleasures: Embracing empathy and giving grace, you know, just because. The smell of a pine thicket permeating a summertime breeze after an intermittent storm. My impromptu attendance at the jazz concert where a lifelong friend and college roommate were playing. There’s hot Planters Peanuts in an icy, glass-bottled Coke. The love of a good woman, who is the reason for my being. Jimmy Carter and John Prine.
I can share these unequivocal joys because of my pastor, Dennis Mims, who encouraged me to break out of my liturgical comfort zone and fully embrace the joys of life - both past and present - shunning the trials and tribulations to cause an occasional hitch in my get-along. He just celebrated his birthday on Friday - a true moment of joy for those of us who know and love him. He will be retiring soon, exchanging his chasuble for making memories with Mrs. Doris, his daughters, grandchildren, as well as some woodworking and general backyard piddling.
Much like mine, those are joys that the world did not give him. Won’t take them from him either. It’s those joys that he reminds us of every Sunday, despite what ails us, to keep in the forefront of our lives.
May you all create and fondly recall your own moments of “Joy! Joy! Joy!” and may they be - like cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, and turkey — abundantly plentiful this Thanksgiving, my friends!
Amen.
