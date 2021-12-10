Joy B. Williams, 75, of Villa Rica, GA died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Villa Rica on October 18,1946 the daughter of the late Charles Wilbur and Myrle Lee Broome. She lived in this area her entire lifetime, graduated from Villa Rica High School in the Class of 1965 then attended and graduated from the Beauty College in Bremen as a Licensed Hair Stylist. She enjoyed sewing and embroidering and made beautiful bibs, blankets, quilts and pillows. She worked for many years as a home daycare worker and cared for many children through the years. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother and had very strong family ties. She was a member of Midway Macedonia Baptist Church all of her life, worked with the Awanas and was a nursery worker for many years. She leaves behind many beautiful memories to be cherished by her family and friends for years to come.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded on death by a son, James David Williams; three brothers, Johnny Broome, Charles Broome and Randy Broome; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Broome.
Survivors include her husband of forty-four years, James H. Williams of Villa Rica, GA; her daughter, Dee Williams Johnson and her husband, Steve, of Villa Rica; a brother, Dan Broome and his wife, Lynn, of Villa Rica; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Monday evening, December 12, 2021 from 5:30 — 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from the Chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Wright and the Rev. Chad Clifton officiating. Interment will follow in Meadow Brook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers, Kevin Broome, Clayton Broome, Kelton Estep, Brandon Wells, Parker Wells and Alan Robinson.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is serving the Williams Family.
