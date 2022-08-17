Josie Cornelia Starnes, age 97, of Douglasville, passed away, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born April 26, 1925, daughter of the late Mr. Coleman James Ertzberger and the late Mrs. Effie Spencer Womack. Mrs. Starnes was a very independent woman. She was a caregiver and loved her family, friends and her church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James Doyle Starnes; sons, Samuel Doyle Starnes, James David Starnes; sisters, Mary Starnes, Willie Lucille Starnes, Eva Leonard; brother, Marvin Ertzberger.
She is survived by her daughters, Bertha (Billy) Aaron of Roanoke, VA; daughters in law, Betty Starnes of Douglasville, Jo Starnes of Ala.; son, Gene (Brenda) Starnes of Douglasville; ten grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, seventeen great great grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mrs. Starnes will lie in state at Liberty Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Rev. Terry Marbut and Rev. Bubba Hucks officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs. Ga.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311
