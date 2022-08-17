Josie Cornelia Starnes, age 97, of Douglasville, passed away, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born April 26, 1925, daughter of the late Mr. Coleman James Ertzberger and the late Mrs. Effie Spencer Womack. Mrs. Starnes was a very independent woman. She was a caregiver and loved her family, friends and her church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James Doyle Starnes; sons, Samuel Doyle Starnes, James David Starnes; sisters, Mary Starnes, Willie Lucille Starnes, Eva Leonard; brother, Marvin Ertzberger.

