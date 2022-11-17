Joshua “Josh” Pierce Waldrep

Joshua “Josh” Pierce Waldrep, 25, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of Carrollton First United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 12-2 p.m.

Service information

Nov 19
Visitation
Saturday, November 19, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Carrollton First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
206 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Nov 19
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 19, 2022
2:00PM
Carrollton First United Methodist Church
206 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
