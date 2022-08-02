Joshua Thomas Fuller, 45, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Joshua Thomas Fuller, 45, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. at
the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Mr. Curtis Forman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1304, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral
Home of Carrollton
has charge of arrangements.
