Joshua Fuller

Mr. Joshua Thomas Fuller, age 45, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Mr. Fuller was born in Bremerton, Washington on August 7, 1976, son of Steven Thomas Fuller and Donna Anderson Fuller. He graduated from Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia where he played football and baseball. Joshua was a rescue animal lover, he loved racing, fishing, playing guitar, singing, and riding motorcycles. He was a welder and had worked for Graham Spray Equipment. Joshua was a member of Sons of the American Legion and was of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by his wife, Luann Fuller; father and mother, Steve and Donna Fuller; children, Hannah Fuller, Graham Fuller, Angela Fuller; brother, Evan Anderson Fuller; aunt, Angela Fuller Thompson; mother-in-law, Marti Salguero of Durham, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, M.T. Fuller; paternal grandmother, Lori Squires; maternal grandparents, Donald and Bettye Anderson.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from noon – 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Mr. Curtis Forman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1304, Carrollton, Ga 30112.
Honorary pallbearers will be Evan Fuller, Brad Guidry, Rodney Cothron, Grady Moody, Drew Powell, Drew Ashworth, and Adam Easter.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.