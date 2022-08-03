Joshua Fuller

Mr. Joshua Thomas Fuller, age 45, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Mr. Fuller was born in Bremerton, Washington on August 7, 1976, son of Steven Thomas Fuller and Donna Anderson Fuller. He graduated from Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia where he played football and baseball. Joshua was a rescue animal lover, he loved racing, fishing, playing guitar, singing, and riding motorcycles. He was a welder and had worked for Graham Spray Equipment. Joshua was a member of Sons of the American Legion and was of the Baptist Faith.

