Mr. Joshua “Josh” Pierce Waldrep, age 25 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Josh was born in Carrollton, Georgia on July 11, 1997, the son of Pierce Thrower Waldrep and Karen Elizabeth Guynn Waldrep.
Josh was a 2016 graduate of Carrollton High School. He worked in the athletic department operations building at the University of West Georgia and was a member of Carrollton First United Methodist Church. He was an avid horseman, enjoyed hunting, golfing, and was a diehard fan of the Carrollton Trojans, UWG Athletics and Georgia Bulldogs. Josh never met a stranger and was loved by many for his infectious smile and joy of life.
Survivors include his parents, P.T. and Karen Waldrep; sister, Elle Waldrep; maternal grandparents, Richard and Marie Guynn; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Waldrep; Aunts and Uncles, Christy and Greg Denney, and Joe and Sandi Adams; and cousins Anna Denney, Brandon Kennedy, Megan Wolski, and Blake Kennedy, Klayden Kennedy, and Kanaan Wolski; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Coleman Waldrep.
The family would like to express their thanks to nurse Savannah Taylor, Tanner ICU, for her exceptional care and support.
The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of Carrollton First United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 19 from Noon until 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow the visitation in the sanctuary of Carrollton First United Methodist Church at 2 p.m., with Rev. Larry Patton, Rev. Ken Stephens and Dr. Steve Davis officiating, with eulogies given by P.T. Waldrep, Elle Waldrep and Brandon Kennedy. Music will be by Corey Pearson.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Trent Ross, Jeremy Sheffield, Blake Kennedy, Brandon Kennedy, William Smith and Andrew Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Coach Ronnie Burchfield, Derek Smith, Kerry Kinard, Scott Duncan, Shane Patterson and Casey Vance.
In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Josh’s memory to Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Association, PO Box 270341, Milwaukee, WI 53227-7208 or online at https://www.classy.org/give/331682/#!/donation/checkout
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
