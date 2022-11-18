Joshua “Josh” Pierce Waldrep

Mr. Joshua “Josh” Pierce Waldrep, age 25 of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Josh was born in Carrollton, Georgia on July 11, 1997, the son of Pierce Thrower Waldrep and Karen Elizabeth Guynn Waldrep.

Service information

Nov 19
Visitation
Saturday, November 19, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Carrollton First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
206 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Nov 19
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 19, 2022
2:00PM
Carrollton First United Methodist Church
206 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
