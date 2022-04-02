Josephine Nowak

Josephine Ann Nowak, 89, of Villa Rica, passed away on March 31, 2022.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Southampton, England, the daughter of the late Lennard Edward Samuel Trist and Emily Elizabeth Lewis Trist.
On Aug. 8, 1953, Josephine married the love of her life, Joseph Andrew Nowak. Together, they arrived in America on June 14, 1956, to follow their American dream. When they arrived, they saw a multitude of American Flags flying. Not realizing it was Flag Day, they thought all the flags were flying for their arrival.
Josephine became a naturalized U.S. citizen on May 8, 1970.
During her career, Josephine had several different jobs in retail, including manufacturers like Anderson-Little. However, her favorite job and the one she talked about most often was being a librarian. Josephine had a passion for reading and was known to finish a book in just one day.
In her free time, she loved knitting, crocheting, and completing cross word puzzles. Josephine and Joseph enjoyed playing cards together, traveling and attending their grandchildren’s events.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Andrew Nowak; and brother, David Trist.
Josephine is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, David & Marnie Nowak, and Paul & Dominique Nowak; six grandchildren, Trista Marie Oliver, David Andrew Nowak, Jr., Nicole Christin Couch, Joseph Harry Nowak, Victoria Elizabeth Nowak, and Andrew Paul Nowak; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt Oliver, Maverick Couch, Aniston Couch, and Londyn Rae Novey Nowak; and brother & sister-in-law, John & Gizella Trist.
A funeral Mass will be conducted on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Francis Archibong and Deacon Chrys Harkins officiating. Internment will follow in the church cemetery with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: David Nowak, Paul Nowak, David Nowak, Jr., Joseph Nowak, Andrew Nowak, Wyatt Oliver.
The family will receive friends at the church for the hour prior to the Funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 210 Old Center Point Rd, Carrollton, GA 30117 or online at www.osvhub.com/olphcc/funds.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
