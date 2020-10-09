Josephine Morgan, age 67, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Oct. 6, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m., Georgia Time at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, 774 Woodland Ave West in Wedowee, Alabama 36278. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Georgia Time. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
