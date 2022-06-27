Josephine Margaret Carroll, 84, of Lithia Springs, passed away
on Monday, June 6, 2022.
She was born Aug. 4, 1937 in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Mr. Horace Wilson and the late Mrs. Willie Belle Woods.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Doris Brown, Addie Belle Jones and Margie Caufman.
Mrs. Carroll is survived by her husband of 48
years, William
Carroll; son, Charles Robert Moore;
sister, Leona Storey; brother, Frank
Wilson; grandchildren, Matthew R. Moore and Charles W. Moore.
Inurnment will be at Georgia National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 6,
2022, at 3 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.
