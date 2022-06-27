Josephine Margaret Carroll, 84, of Lithia Springs, passed away

on Monday, June 6, 2022.

She was born Aug. 4, 1937 in Atlanta, the daughter of the late Mr. Horace Wilson and the late Mrs. Willie Belle Woods.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Doris Brown, Addie Belle Jones and Margie Caufman.

Mrs. Carroll is survived by her husband of 48

years, William

Carroll; son, Charles Robert Moore;

sister, Leona Storey; brother, Frank

Wilson; grandchildren, Matthew R. Moore and Charles W. Moore.

Inurnment will be at Georgia National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 6,

2022, at 3 p.m.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.

