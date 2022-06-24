Mrs. Josephine Margaret Carroll age 84 of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away June 6, 2022. She was born August 4, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia the daughter of the late Mr. Horace Wilson and the late Mrs. Willie Belle Woods. She was an avid traveler and loved visiting the beaches of Savannah, Georgia and St. Augustine Florida, with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters; Doris Brown, Addie Belle Jones and Margie Caufman.
Mrs. Carroll is survived by her husband of 48 years, Mr. William Carroll; son, Charles Robert Moore; sister, Leona Storey; brother, Frank Wilson; grandchildren, Matthew R. Moore and Charles W. Moore.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from noon until 1 p.m. A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Rev. Mr. Joe Tanner officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at Georgia National in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made to Southwest Christian Care in Mrs. Carroll’s Honor.
