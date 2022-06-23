Joseph Schadl

Joseph Edward Schadl, retired chief master sergeant, 91, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1930, in Stiles, Pennsylvania, to Joseph and Josephine Schadl, being the fifth child out of nine.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, he joined the USAF, during the Korean War in 1950. He also served in direct support of the Vietnam War Southeastern. He loved the military life and it provided him the opportunity to travel the world.
While serving his tour in North Africa, he met his wife, Francisca, and they were blessed with three sons. He retired after more than 30 years serving our country. He was a member of VA, American Legion, DAV, AFA, Sgt. Association and more. After his service he moved to Carrollton.
He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, member of 3rd degree council 8731 and Sir Knight 4th degree assembly in Douglasville.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, John Francis Schadl of Atlanta, Eddie Michel Schadl of Clermont, Florida, Mark Pierre Schadl (Tammy) of Acworth; grandsons, Tyler Schadl, Trevor Schadl; sisters, Josephine Newhard, Freda Mertz, Anna Rechtor; brother, Frank Schadl.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Rose, Stella; brothers, Edward Schadl and Alfred Schadl.
A private family memorial mass will be held. Inurnment will be in OLPH Catholic Church Cemetery with American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301; Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; or any organization that supports or aids the military.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
