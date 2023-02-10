Joseph Ronald Burson

Joseph Ronald Burson, age 84, passed away on February 8, 2023, lovingly surrounded by his children.

Mr. Burson was born in Carrollton on April 5, 1938, to the late John Henry and Jewell Miles Burson. He grew up on Clifton Terrace Avenue playing pick up games with neighborhood boys and riding his beloved horse BlackJack from town to the country. During his formative years he attended the Carrollton City Schools, and it was during seventh grade there that he met and fell in love with his childhood sweetheart Carole Sheats. They both graduated from Carrollton High School in 1956, and Ronald held offices of President of his Senior Class, Beta Club President, served on the Student Council and was also captain of the band. Furthermore, he was one of few selected as an Outstanding Senior.

Trending Videos