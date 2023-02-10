Joseph Ronald Burson, age 84, passed away on February 8, 2023, lovingly surrounded by his children.
Mr. Burson was born in Carrollton on April 5, 1938, to the late John Henry and Jewell Miles Burson. He grew up on Clifton Terrace Avenue playing pick up games with neighborhood boys and riding his beloved horse BlackJack from town to the country. During his formative years he attended the Carrollton City Schools, and it was during seventh grade there that he met and fell in love with his childhood sweetheart Carole Sheats. They both graduated from Carrollton High School in 1956, and Ronald held offices of President of his Senior Class, Beta Club President, served on the Student Council and was also captain of the band. Furthermore, he was one of few selected as an Outstanding Senior.
After high school, Ronald started his higher education at Emory University yet ultimately returned home and graduated from West Georgia College, with a BS degree in Chemistry. Although considering both medicine and law as careers at the time, and after serving a brief stint in the US Army, he decided to join his father in local business at Burson Feed and Seed, Inc. in 1957, where he remained for 65 years. Being a lifelong learner, he also attended night classes and graduated from law school at the Woodrow Wilson College of Law.
During those six decades, Mr. Henry, Ronald and their spouses turned Burson’s into a Carrollton institution that remained true to their mission—to help people become interested and enjoy caring for their lawn and garden needs. He loved that people who patronized his store always commented that it reminded them of the stores from their childhood. In the words of his niece, “He ran Burson Feed and Seed old school - all paper and mostly in his head. He didn't need or use technology. He had standards and he stuck to them.” His store was also a local meeting place where locals came to shoot the breeze or discuss sports, religion, and politics while sitting in chairs or on the infamous stools, having a Coca Cola or a popsicle on a hot summer’s day.
Anyone who knew “Bubba” knew that he had an uncanny memory for minutiae as well as an incredible depth of knowledge of both local and regional sports as well as Carrollton history. People often commented that “if you want to know something about sports or Carrollton just ask Mr Burson.” During his business years, Ronald was also active in civic organizations, serving on the Carrollton City Council for four years being mayor pro-tem during his term there and additionally was a lifelong member of the Lions Club, whose weekly meetings he attended until his health declined. At Tabernacle Baptist he served as a deacon and treasured his work assisting in the second grade Sunday School class.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Joseph Ronald Burson Jr., his wife of 49 years, Carole Sheats Burson and brother-in-law, Scott Butler. Survivors include his close friend and companion Barbara Griffin; sons, Dr. Jim (Karen) Burson, Lee Burson (Dean Jordan); his daughter Elizabeth “Cissy” (John) Persichetti; his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. John and Barbara Burson; his sister, Joy Burson Butler. He loved and was so proud of his five grandchildren Bradley, Graham, Betsy, Ansley, and John Nathan. The family would especially like to thank the nurses of Tanner Medical Center, Tanner Hospice, and his home caregivers Carolyn Taylor, Wanda Loveless, Tara Swint, Patricia Williams, Kay Wynn, Phyllis Moore, and Elaine Ward.
Pallbearers will be Stanley Moody, Ricky McLendon, Mike Tice, Thomas Burson, Barry Griffin and Kerry Griffin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Joe Parrish, Wayne Garner, Joseph Jones, Boogie Johnson, and the members of the Carrollton Lions Club.
The family will receive friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church Saturday, February 11th from 4 until 6 p.m., and the funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 13th at 1 p.m., also at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Dr. Stephen Allen will officiate and Dr. Jerry Vines will offer remarks as well. Interment will follow the Monday funeral at Carrollton City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117, The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, 1405 Clifton Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30322 or the Carrollton Lions Club, P.O. Box 153, Carrollton, Georgia, 30112.
Almon Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
