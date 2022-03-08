Joseph 'Pop' Williamson

Joseph Allen “Pop” Williamson, 61, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Tanner Medical Center.
He was born on July 9, 1960, in Carroll County, son of the late Bobby Lee Williamson and the late Barbara Jean Herrin Williamson.
He proudly served his country and retired from the U.S. Army. Pop was a long-time member Goshen Masonic Lodge #71 F&AM.
He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Tina Louis Williamson; his children, Brian and Tiffany Williamson, and Ashley and Stephen Perry; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Rickey Thomas; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Wanda Williamson; and five grandchildren, Zack West, Caleb Williamson, Brooke Williamson, Emma Perry and Allie Perry.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with the Rev. Ronnie Nations officiating. Those serving as pallbearers will be Ken Denney, Keith Weaver, Carl Payton, Caleb Williamson, Derrick Head and Maxwell Whitlock. The American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors and the Goshen Masonic Lodge #71 F&AM will perform Masonic Rites.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. the day of the service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
