Joseph Paul Capra, Sr., age 68, of Carrollton, passed away on April 21, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Carroll County on September 20, 1954, the son of the late Benny Joseph Capra and Bobbye Holiday Capra. He was a self-employed restaurant owner and chef and belonged to Bremen Masonic Lodge #456 F&AM.
Survivors include his wife, Regina Amante; children, Joseph Paul Capra, Jr. (Holly) of Warner Robins, Valerie Nicole Kimball (Jeremy) of Temple, Angelina Maria Capra of Carrollton, and Sarah Ann Capra of Carrollton; a sister, Cathie McCracken of North Carolina; and 5 grandchildren, Jasmine, Caleb, Layla, Stella, and Emma.
