Joseph Paul Capra, Sr., age 68, of Carrollton, passed away on April 21, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Carroll County on September 20, 1954, the son of the late Benny Joseph Capra and Bobbye Holiday Capra. He was a self-employed restaurant owner and chef and belonged to Bremen Masonic Lodge #456 F&AM.

Survivors include his wife, Regina Amante; children, Joseph Paul Capra, Jr. (Holly) of Warner Robins, Valerie Nicole Kimball (Jeremy) of Temple, Angelina Maria Capra of Carrollton, and Sarah Ann Capra of Carrollton; a sister, Cathie McCracken of North Carolina; and 5 grandchildren, Jasmine, Caleb, Layla, Stella, and Emma.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph Capra, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 25
Visitation
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Trending Videos