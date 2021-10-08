Joseph Michael Reeves, age 55 of Bremen, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born on May 30, 1966, to the late James Donald Reeves and the late Frances Boyd Reeves.
Mike was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and camping. Working as a handyman, he enjoyed helping people and taking care of their lawn care needs.
His survivors include his wife, Carrie Newman Reeves of Bremen; two daughters, Kalyn Reeves Mallard and Caleb of the UK, and Hannah Reeves Lancaster and Zach of Texas; son, Dustin Michael Reeves of Temple; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Becky McCain Reeves of Whitesburg, and several other relatives and friends.
In keeping with the family's wishes he was cremated.
A memorial service for Joseph Michael Reeves will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from Crosspointe Christian Church in Bremen with Minister Bill Gray and Mike Brooks officiating. Eulogies will be rendered by family. Graveside service to follow at Stripling Chapel Church Cemetery at 1830 Highway 27 South, Carrollton, Georgia. Serving as Urn Ark Bearers will be Dustin Reeves, Craig Parr, Jordan Hardeman and Zach Lancaster.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.
Hutcheson's Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Reeves family.
