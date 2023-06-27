Joseph “Josey” Alan McCormick Jr.

Joseph “Josey” Alan McCormick Jr., age 33, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away suddenly of heart failure on the evening of May 9, 2023, at Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend, Springfield, Oregon.

He was born on July 13, 1989, in Lithia Springs, Georgia. The son of Joseph Alan McCormick Sr. of Carrollton, Georgia, and Vickie Lynn Russell of Granite Falls, North Carolina.