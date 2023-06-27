Joseph “Josey” Alan McCormick Jr., age 33, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away suddenly of heart failure on the evening of May 9, 2023, at Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend, Springfield, Oregon.
He was born on July 13, 1989, in Lithia Springs, Georgia. The son of Joseph Alan McCormick Sr. of Carrollton, Georgia, and Vickie Lynn Russell of Granite Falls, North Carolina.
Josey, at the young age of 6, attended acting classes for two years at Beverly Hills Studios in Los Angeles, California, and went on to be in many plays and commercials. Most of his educational years were in Santa Monica, California, and West Palm Beach, Florida, and then returned home to graduate high school in Carrollton, Georgia, in 2006. He attended West Central Technical College and graduated from the Atlanta School of Bartending as a Certified Mixologist. Later, he became a General Manager in Chico, California, in the Medical Cannabis Industry.
At the age of 13, he gained great interest in the industry of Performing Arts! Becoming a "Professional Yo-Yoer,” competing in many World, National, and State competitions, placing highly in all.
Josey was also the Vice President of Exclusive Installations, a specialty company, assisting his father in installing the world’s finest cabinetry, with services and resources coast to coast and throughout the Caribbean Islands.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Betty B. McCormick of Bowdon, Georgia, and Betty Hawley of Granite Falls, North Carolina; one uncle; and one cousin.
In addition to his parents, Josey leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister, Tiffany Ezzell of Mount Zion, Georgia; aunts & uncles, Norma & Charles Webb, Pat Murphy, Dianna Burke, and John McCormick; many cousins; and wonderful friends locally and worldwide.
A private viewing was held May 12, 2023, and a private viewing of the cremation was held May 15, 2023, at Lane Memorial Funeral Home in Eugene, Oregon.
A Memorial Service will be held at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Joseph Dobrowolski officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Adam's Heart Center at Tanner Medical Center in Joseph “Josey” Alan McCormick, Jr’s name. Donations may be mailed to the Tanner Foundation, P. O. Box 695, Carrollton, GA 30112.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.