Mr. Joseph “Joe” Lee Hamilton, age 78, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.