Mr. Joseph “Joe” Lee Hamilton, age 78, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Thompson officiating.
Interment will follow the service in West Georgia Memorial Park.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Hamilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.