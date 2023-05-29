Joseph Frank Fuller

Mr. Joseph Frank Fuller, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023. He was born January 20, 1957, at Emory University Hospital, the son of Wilmer Carlos Fuller and the late Ruth Lee Bowen Fuller.

Joe was an avid reader and enjoyed studying the Bible. He was very active in the Church. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen, where he enjoyed serving in any capacity. Joe especially loved people and sharing the Gospel. Some of his hobbies consisted of exercising, spending time outdoors, mowing grass for friends and neighbors, and using his tractor “Big Red”. Joe served his community as a Postal Clerk for the United States Postal Service for 34 years and his country in the United States Navy for 6 years. However, his biggest passion was his family whom he loved deeply and served in every capacity. Joe will be missed by everyone that knew him and loved him.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Fuller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos