Mr. Joseph Frank Fuller, age 66, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023. He was born January 20, 1957, at Emory University Hospital, the son of Wilmer Carlos Fuller and the late Ruth Lee Bowen Fuller.
Joe was an avid reader and enjoyed studying the Bible. He was very active in the Church. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bremen, where he enjoyed serving in any capacity. Joe especially loved people and sharing the Gospel. Some of his hobbies consisted of exercising, spending time outdoors, mowing grass for friends and neighbors, and using his tractor “Big Red”. Joe served his community as a Postal Clerk for the United States Postal Service for 34 years and his country in the United States Navy for 6 years. However, his biggest passion was his family whom he loved deeply and served in every capacity. Joe will be missed by everyone that knew him and loved him.
In addition to his father, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mosha McAbee Fuller; daughter & son in law, Lydia & Nathan Blackburn; sister, Nancy Ross; brothers & sisters-in-law, David & Kim Fuller, and Jon & Michelle Fuller; nieces & nephews, Nathan Ross, Christopher Fuller, and Jessica & Colton Pollard; aunt & uncle, Terry & Terry Augsburger; and cousins, Lee & Sarah Augsburger.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. and at First Baptist Church of Bremen on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 2 p.m. from First Baptist Church of Bremen, with Dr. Hunter Roe officiating. Interment will follow in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
