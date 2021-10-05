Mr. Joseph Feltus, age 60, of Dallas, Georgia died on September 28, 2021. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday October 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Community Church of God in Christ, 406 Roswell St NE, Marietta, Georgia, Bishop Matthew L. Brown, Pastor. Interment will follow in Sunrise Gardens of Memories, 11261 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Powder Springs, Georgia. Viewing will be Wednesday October 6, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, Georgia. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-004

