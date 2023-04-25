Mr. Joseph “Big Joe” Tanner Forman, age 33, of Carrollton, Ga passed away on April 23, 2023. Joseph was born April 28, 1989.
Joe worked at Robinson Salvage in Carrollton. He loved riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes, playing golf and grilling out. He was a great chef. He also loved spending time with his niece, Chloe. Big Joe will be missed by his family and friends. He will also be remembered as having a heart of gold.
He is survived by his son, Bentley Clay; stepdaughter, Lily McCormick; mother & stepfather, Kacelia (KC) Hornsby & Steve McElroy; father & stepmother, David & Daisy Forman; sister, Bria Buongiorno; niece, Chloe Jones; stepbrother, Austin Goss; grandmother, Toby Hornsby; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Etsel Hornsby, and paternal grandparents, Tex and Margie Forman.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Scott Bailey, Don Harbuck, and Daryl Parsons officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to Impact West Georgia at www.impactwestga.org.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
