Joseph Alan McCormick, Jr.

Joseph Alan McCormick, Jr. (Josey) age 33, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on the evening of May 9, 2023 suddenly of heart failure at, Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend, Springfield, Oregon.

He was born on July 13, 1989 in Lithia Springs, Georgia. The son of Joseph Alan McCormick, Sr. of Carrollton, Georgia and Vickie Lynn Russell of Granite Falls, North Carolina.

