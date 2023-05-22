Joseph Alan McCormick, Jr. (Josey) age 33, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on the evening of May 9, 2023 suddenly of heart failure at, Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend, Springfield, Oregon.
He was born on July 13, 1989 in Lithia Springs, Georgia. The son of Joseph Alan McCormick, Sr. of Carrollton, Georgia and Vickie Lynn Russell of Granite Falls, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Betty B. McCormick of Bowdon, Georgia and Betty Hawley of Granite Falls, North Carolina. One uncle, and one cousin.
Josey, at a young age of 6, attended acting classes for two years at Beverly Hills Studios in Los Angeles, Ca., and went on to be in many plays and commercials. Most of his educational years were in Santa Monica, Ca, and West Palm Beach, Fl., and then returning home to graduate high school in Carrollton, Ga. In 2006. He went on to attend West Central Technical college, and a graduate of the Atlanta School of Bartending. He was a certified Mixologist. Later he became a General Manager in Chico, Ca., in the Medical Cannabis Industry.
At the age of 13 years old, he gained great interest in the industry of Performing Arts! Going on become a "Professional Yo-Yoer", competing in many World, National, and State competitions, placing highly in all. Josey was also the Vice President of Exclusive Installations, a specialty company, assisting his father in the installation of the worlds finest cabinetries, with services and resources coast to coast and throughout the Caribbean Islands.
Josey, leaves behind to cherish his memory, His sister Tiffany Ezzell of Mount Zion, Ga., Aunt and Uncle Norma and Charles Webb, Aunt Pat Murphy, Aunt Dianna Burke, Uncle John McCormick, many cousins, and wonderful friends locally and around the world.
A private viewing was held May 12, 2023 and private viewing of the cremation was held May 15, 2023 at Lane Memorial Funeral Home, in Eugene, Oregon. A local private memorial service to be announced at a later date. Please feel free to contact his father at exclusiveinstallations@yahoo.com, in regard to the date and time, as they become available.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Adams Heart Center at Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton, Georgia. In name of Joseph Alan McCormick, Jr. (Josey)
